The Marquette Symphony Orchestra to put on a ‘festival of sound’ this weekend
A celebration of the end of the winter season to bring the community together and make music
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend you can hear the Northern Michigan University Choir and Arts Chorale will join the Marquette Symphony Orchestra for ‘Singing & Stringing.’
Octavio Más Arocas with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to talk about what you can expect.
Tickets for adults start at $15, students start at $10 and children 6-14 are free with every adult ticket (Using promo code: MSOKIDS2022)
Buy your tickets online at nmu.universitytickets.com or call the Box Office at (906) 227-1032
