The Marquette Symphony Orchestra to put on a ‘festival of sound’ this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend you can hear the Northern Michigan University Choir and Arts Chorale will join the Marquette Symphony Orchestra for ‘Singing & Stringing.’

Octavio Más Arocas with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to talk about what you can expect.

Tickets for adults start at $15, students start at $10 and children 6-14 are free with every adult ticket (Using promo code: MSOKIDS2022)

Buy your tickets online at nmu.universitytickets.com or call the Box Office at (906) 227-1032

