Marquette Habitat for Humanity seeks donations for Power of Home Michigan Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April 10 marked the start of the yearly Consumer Energy and Habitat for Humanity Power of Home Michigan Campaign.

Many Michigan Habitat for Humanity sections are participating, and the Marquette branch is no exception. During the campaign, for every $2 you donate to Habitat for Humanity, Consumer Energy will contribute $1. The Marquette Habitat for Humanity assistant director Janna Fox said Consumer Energy is already close to their donation cap.

She said that while this year’s campaign has been very successful, they’re still in need of donations.

“I wanted to let everyone know that we are always in need of monetary donations,” said Fox, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity assistant director. “Whether it be from a business, individuals, grant funding. We run all our programs based on these donations.”

Marquette’s Habitat for Humanity assistant director would like to urge people to volunteer for their upcoming projects.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.