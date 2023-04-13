Marquette Food Co-op celebrates Earth Day with cleanup, sustainability raffle

Marquette Food Co-op sign
Marquette Food Co-op sign(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is celebrating Earth Day all month long.

The Co-op is hosting a Reusable Container Sustainability Raffle until April 24. Every time customers use a reusable container for produce or bulk shopping, they will be entered to win a $75 gift card to the Co-op. The winner will also win prizes from brands with sustainable packaging like Alpine Provisions and the Humble Company.

The Co-op will also be picking up trash around Marquette on April 23. Organizers say this is only one way the Co-op is giving back to the community.

“We’re proud of the community we live in,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director. “We’re proud of the neighborhood we’re situated in. Our board of directors wants not only the area around the store, but also the area all around the neighborhood [and] our neighbors to have that support and not have litter blowing around.”

The Earth Day Cleanup will be Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome and no registration is required.

