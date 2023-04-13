Marquette Families Against Narcotics launches ‘Stronger Together’ support group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette chapter of Families Against Narcotics (FAN) is launching a new virtual support group.

According to a press release from the organization, ‘Stronger Together’, a virtual family and friends addiction support group, will serve families across the Upper Peninsula. It will be the sixteenth Stronger Together group supported by FAN—a Clinton Township-based nonprofit—and the first in the Upper Peninsula.

In addition to the Marquette FAN chapter, individuals from Chippewa, Alger, Baraga, and Delta counties are championing the effort.

“Addiction is truly a family disease, impacting everyone around the person who is struggling with substance use,” said Ann Yeager, one of the new group’s members. “When friends and family have the tools and understand addiction, that allows them to be supportive and have healthy boundaries.”

The twice-monthly meetings provide an opportunity for family members to encourage and support each other, and feature a natural flow of conversation as participants share experiences, knowledge, and resources.

“Joining a support group helps family members realize they are not alone in their struggle,” Jacalyn Sanders, Program Coordinator for Stronger Together, stated. She added that Stronger Together groups are different from traditional 12-step programs aimed at supporting family members. “Those family programs repurpose the same recovery steps used by their loved one,” Sanders explained. “We believe family members have different needs from their loved one and are better served by a different recovery program.”

Stronger Together focuses on empowering family members to bring peace to their homes and restore a sense of normalcy to their lives, regardless of the decisions their loved one is making. Participants learn to draw appropriate boundaries while responding to their loved one with dignity and respect. The Marquette area Stronger Together meetings will be held virtually via Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at 6:30 pm, beginning April 25th.

To join a meeting, go to https://zoom.us/ and use Meeting ID 702 728 9111 and Passcode 448118. For further information, or to receive a participant booklet, please send an email to FANMarquette@gmail.com.

