Marquette City Planning Commission proposes land development code amendments

Many of the proposed LDC amendments would make it easier to develop housing in the city.
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission presented multiple land development code (LDC) amendments to the Marquette City Commission at a joint work session on Wednesday.

Many of these proposed LDC amendments would make it easier to develop housing in the city.

One such proposal would raise the maximum building height allowance in Marquette’s central business district from 74 feet to 84 feet. This proposal would only allow buildings to expand the additional ten feet, however, if they add at least four housing units in the process.

“We have heard from the community that they want us to do these kinds of things,” said Marquette City Planning and Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas.

Stensaas continued, “To make our process easier and to make it more possible for our neighbors and local businesses to develop property and provide housing. That’s kind of the focus of a lot of the things we are doing that are new in our land development code.”

Stensaas added that some of the other proposed amendments would make it easier to build residential housing such as accessory dwelling units and duplexes.

The Marquette City Commission will meet to further discuss these proposed LDC amendments at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 24.

