Make a positive difference in a patient’s life by volunteering at UPHS

Learn more about available positions at UPHS-Marquette on Upper Michigan Today
Marlin Kilpatrick and Janice Marchant join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
Marlin Kilpatrick and Janice Marchant join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is National Volunteer Week and UP Health Systems encourages you to consider volunteering in a hospital setting.

Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick of UPHS-Marquette stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the importance of volunteers in the overall administration of the hospital, plus positions available for you.

But first, stories of the day.

Summertime in spring, a spring clothing sale, and a new Harry Potter TV series.

Now, back to volunteering at UPHS-Marquette.

At any given time, the hospital has between 15-30 volunteers in rotation and is always looking for more.

In all hospital scenarios, a volunteer can learn new skills, gain new experiences, and feel motivated or inspired.

A hospital is a staple in most communities, and volunteering at one can be a way to give back to yours.

UPHS Volunteer Coordinators Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick talk about the importance of volunteers to UPHS-Marquette.

Interested volunteers can go to uphealthsystem.com for an application.

Potential volunteers will go through a background check, employee orientation, and other typical onboarding duties that you’d expect when starting a new job.

Available positions include, but are not limited to, hospice, dog therapy, information desk, wayfinding, operating room waiting lounge, patient tray favors, spiritual care services, and special projects.

UPHS Volunteer Coordinators Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick explain the process of becoming a hospital volunteer and the positions available.

And finally,

UMT’s Tia and Elizabeth are heading to Iceland in 2024 and they want you to come with them.

Tia and Elizabeth have partnered with Holiday Travel for a 9-day Iceland excursion. Book now and save!

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
UPDATE: Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents
Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork
The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual...
Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Marquette Food Co-op sign
Marquette Food Co-op celebrates Earth Day with cleanup, sustainability raffle
Iceland trip information.
Upper Michigan Today is going to Iceland
Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick on Upper Michigan Today.
How to volunteer at UPHS
Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
Why you should consider volunteering at UPHS