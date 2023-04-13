Make a positive difference in a patient’s life by volunteering at UPHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is National Volunteer Week and UP Health Systems encourages you to consider volunteering in a hospital setting.

Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick of UPHS-Marquette stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the importance of volunteers in the overall administration of the hospital, plus positions available for you.

Now, back to volunteering at UPHS-Marquette.

At any given time, the hospital has between 15-30 volunteers in rotation and is always looking for more.

In all hospital scenarios, a volunteer can learn new skills, gain new experiences, and feel motivated or inspired.

A hospital is a staple in most communities, and volunteering at one can be a way to give back to yours.

UPHS Volunteer Coordinators Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick talk about the importance of volunteers to UPHS-Marquette.

Interested volunteers can go to uphealthsystem.com for an application.

Potential volunteers will go through a background check, employee orientation, and other typical onboarding duties that you’d expect when starting a new job.

Available positions include, but are not limited to, hospice, dog therapy, information desk, wayfinding, operating room waiting lounge, patient tray favors, spiritual care services, and special projects.

UPHS Volunteer Coordinators Janice Marchant and Marlin Kilpatrick explain the process of becoming a hospital volunteer and the positions available.

