M-28 closing near Ewen due to flooding

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River in Ewen. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via US-2 and US-45, with the detour reversed for westbound traffic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) anticipated closing  M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River in Ewen shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday due to flooding from spring runoff.

MDOT says M-28 will be open to local traffic only between US-45 and M-64. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via US-2 and US-45, with the detour reversed for westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. No local road detour routes are available.

There is currently no estimate for the duration of this closure. MDOT will continue to provide updates or check MiDrive for closure information.

Students in Ewen-Trout Creek schools were dismissed at noon Thursday because of the road closure potential.

TV6 has a reporter on their way to Ewen to provide updates on the flooding. This story will be updated.

