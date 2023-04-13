Lingering warmth but cool and rainy weekend

Upcoming chances of rain this weekend
Upcoming chances of rain this weekend(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we approach the weekend the warm air is looking to stick around, the snowmelt is continuing and has led to flooding in some areas. This weekend a system is in the forecast to bring rounds of rain first, but as things cool down chances of snow will be on the rise. Snow is set to start late Sunday night into Monday morning so expect roads to be slushy when you wake up. After snow chances wrap up Tuesday afternoon we’ll see a return of mild conditions.

Friday: Warm air sticks around with increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s near the shore; Low to Mid 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered chances of rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Sunday: Rain in the morning; cooling air will bring chances of wintry mix

>Highs: Mid to High 40s (temperatures decrease throughout the day)

Monday: Breezy conditions with light to moderate snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Light to moderate lake effect snow in the morning; dissipates in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; return to mild conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 40s; isolated Low 50s

