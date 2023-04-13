KBIC to host powwow in Harvey this weekend

Powwow flyer
Powwow flyer(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) is hosting a powwow this weekend.

It will be the inaugural Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe Spring Contest Powwow. There will be drum and dance contests with cash prizes for the winners. Organizers are hard at work setting up the Ojibwa Casino’s event center for the affair.

Organizers say turnout is expected to be high.

“It’s going to be huge,” said Gabrielle Picciano, Powwow Committee member. “It’s going to bring a lot of business to Marquette and to all the local businesses around here and to the casino. You’re going to see a wide variety of people from all over the country and even from Canada. There’s going to be people here from everywhere.”

The Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe Spring Contest Powwow will be April 14-16 at the Ojibwa Casino’s event center in Harvey.

