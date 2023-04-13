Ishpeming High School approved for agriculture CTE program

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm has received state approval to start a new agricultural Career Technical Education program next fall.

The program is in partnership with Ishpeming High School, Marquette Alger-RESA and Northern Michigan University.

It will be the only Horticulture-focused, agricultural CTE class in the U.P.

Partridge Creek Director May Tsupros said it will be an invaluable opportunity for students.

“There’s a lot of research that says when youth are involved in growing their own food, they become more connected to it, so they make healthier decisions and they also become more connected to the earth and environment and become stewards of their communities,” Tsupros said.

Tsupros adds that students will enroll in the class for their full school year and attend it for 2 hours each day. It will be available to junior and senior students in Marquette and Alger counties.

“They will have to travel to Ishpeming to take the course because we will have an indoor grow lab with a hydroponic setup and we also just broke ground on an intergenerational farm here in Ishpeming, so that will be our living lab space for the outdoor portion,” Tsupros said.

NMU will help with the program’s indoor growing. Students will also earn college credit through the University while participating in the program.

“We’d probably be looking at offering advanced placement of our IA 101 course because they will be learning a lot of that curriculum during their junior or senior year,” said Evan Lucas, NMU controlled environment agriculture program director.

Ishpeming Middle and High School Principal Seth Hoopingarner said fresh food grown in the program will be sold back to the cafeteria.

“Eventually, it’s not going to be next school year, we want to connect that to a culinary program here at school as well where students would actually take the food from the farm and learn how to produce it in our kitchen,” Hoopingarner said.

If your student is interested in being a part of this program in the fall, reach out to Ishpeming Principal Hoopengarner at shoopingarner@ishpemingschools.com or Director May Tsupros may@partridgecreekfarm.org.

