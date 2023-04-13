Gwinn St. Anthony’s Church to host dinner fundraiser

This center provides shelter, food and a meeting place for families in need.
This center provides shelter, food and a meeting place for families in need.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Anthony’s Church is hosting a dinner and fundraiser for the St. Francis Connection Center.

The center provides shelter, food and a meeting place for families in need. There will be bucket raffles, silent auctions and door prizes.

St. Anthony’s Parish finance president says the funds will be going towards the expenses and upkeep of the Connection Center.

“Tickets are $60 per person, and that includes a fantastic Up North Lodge ribs and chicken dinner,” said Michael Prokopowicz, St. Anthony Parish finance council president. “As well as some other raffles and ways for people to add to their contribution.”

It will take place at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn, this Sunday, April 16. The dinner will have a social hour starting at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join.

