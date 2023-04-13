Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joined by gun violence prevention advocates, students, and lawmakers Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed gun violence prevention bills into law in East Lansing, two months after the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

The new legislation will require universal background checks and safe storage measures in an effort to curb gun-related incidents in the state.

Background: Michigan lawmakers expected to pass gun reform proposals despite opposition

The bills, which were passed by the Michigan Legislature, aim to address the issue of gun violence by implementing stricter regulations on firearm sales and storage. Under the new laws, all firearm sales will require a background check to be conducted on the buyer. Additionally, the legislation mandates that firearms be securely stored to prevent unauthorized access, particularly in households with children.

