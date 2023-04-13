Flatiron Brewing prepares to open in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new brewery is opening soon in Manistique.

Co-owner of Flatiron Brewing, Jake Boudreau, says some beers are already on the menu, but more will be coming. The brewery has a four-barrel brewing system.

“To start we already have an IPA, we have a stout - we actually have two stouts - we’re going to have a Belgium and a fruited beer as well as eventually a lager and a hazy IPA,” said Boudreau.

Co-owner Nick Powers says the building is what drew them to their location on Harbor View Drive along the water.

“It was built in the late 1990s. It used to be an event space,” said Powers. “It would host weddings, dances, proms, stuff like that for the whole community. We just really loved the location, and we love how big it is and how spacious the tap room is for activities. The building is one of the main reasons we brought this to this community - we think it’s the perfect fit for a brewery.”

Flatiron is owned by a group of five people, Boudreau, Powers, Mark Osgerby, Ben Pineau and Adam Popour. Now, they’re looking to give back to their community.

“One of the first things we did is we donated to Habitat for Humanity. We really want to push those kinds of things forward, taking care of the community, bring good paying jobs as well,” said Boudreau.

In addition to local brews, Flatiron will offer Detroit-style pizza.

“It’s going to be really, really good food, really good beer and it’s been a ton of work and it’s all going to come to fruition here hopefully relatively soon,” said Powers. Right now, there’s no set opening date.

For updates from Flatiron Brewing, visit their Facebook, Instagram or website.

