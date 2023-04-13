Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - In part 1, TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson took a look at the benefits of the Wim Hof Method and how it’s been proven to improve your health through breathwork and cold water immersion. She spoke with the instructor of a Wim Hof Workshop who explained the three pillars of the practice - breathing, cold therapy and commitment.

In part 2, she heads back to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn to complete the Wim Hof workshop that she participated in with 12 other people. Together they practiced breathwork, meditated, listening to their heartbeats, envisioning themselves in the cold water. And they made a commitment to see it all the way to the end, which meant sitting in a hole in Johnson Lake for two minutes.

It’s not something you usually see in Upper Peninsula lakes this time of the year. But, it’s one that is becoming more frequent. People sitting submerged up to their neck in water temperatures far below what’s comfortable.

Some people may just do it to say they did. And maybe, just maybe there are some who enjoy a winter dip in the lake. While others are researching and learning about the Wim Hof method, doing it for the benefits.

The instructor of the workshop, Tim Mann said, “I just don’t think many people are aware of it, but it’s growing in popularity and the best part about it, is that it’s free, almost everybody can practice the breathwork, almost everybody can take a cold shower, it’s a great remedy to take care of yourself.”

And it’s also pushing people to face their fears and the edge of what they believe to be their limits.

Joseph Patrick Harrison attended the workshop and said he had a lot of fear building up to the two minutes in the lake. When asked what he was afraid of, he said simply, “pain and discomfort.”

The group learned that was a normal fear. But facing it, taking it on, realizing that your body can handle so much more, it changes you. And knowing there’s benefits far beyond what we can see and feel, that going into that water is an exercise for our cardiovascular system, that chemicals are being released into our bodies to reduce inflammation and stress, it felt exciting.

Melissa Hronkin also attended the workshop, she said, “I definitely see the benefits of cold therapy for inflammation, getting the dopamine going. I had been anxious all week pretty much for this but once I decide to do something, it has to be done.”

Hronkin was Elizabeth’s plunge partner. The day of the workshop was her 50th birthday! And so, with a bit of hesitation, they went in. They focused on their breathing. And eventually they just talked to each other through the two minutes.

Hronkin said, “The first couple of seconds, five seconds were pretty hard and then after about 30 seconds your body just relaxes into it and it was quite refreshing.”

Elizabeth agreed, “I went into the freezing water, I really didn’t think I was going to be able to do that today. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. The beginning was pretty tough, but by the end, I was feeling more powerful than cold. It was a great experience. I’m glad I did it and it’s something that I will probably do again.”

All 13 people in the workshop sat in those holes in Johnson Lake for two minutes.

It was, remarkable. To share an experience of that magnitude with a group of strangers, who Elizabeth says she will now never forget.

“It was just something I had to do,” said Harrison. It felt more like a camaraderie experience, like it was something everybody was doing, like a positive peer pressure.”

Mann was thrilled with how the workshop went. “When I see people doing the cold exposure, getting out and happy that they did something tough, follow through and slapping hands, it’s just a great feeling and bringing people together and bringing people together in the community, it’s just fantastic.”

If you are epileptic, have a chronic heart disease or are pregnant, this method is not for you. Consult with your primary care physician.

To learn more about the Wim Hof method, click here

To learn more about upcoming workshops, click here

**Special thanks to Nick Battistone of Shadow Glass Films for much of the footage in these pieces

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.