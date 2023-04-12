Warmest day with flooding concerns

A big upper-level ridge has shifted over the eastern half of the country. As a result, today will be the warmest day within this stretch of weather. Temperatures will be 20-30° above normal in many areas. This warm spell will continue to lead to rapid snow melt. Runoff water will continue to cause flooding along rivers, streams, and low-lying/poor drainage areas. Don’t drive over flood roadways! Then, a system this weekend will bring heavy rain on Saturday followed by snow Sunday through Tuesday.

Today: Sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s/low 70s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Morning rain/snow mix followed by snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow

>Highs: Low 30s

