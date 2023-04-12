Superior Hills fifth grader was made principal for a day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fifth grader got to be principal for a day this week.

Superior Hills Elementary School in Marquette started a positive behavior office referral program this year. Every student who was referred since September was entered into a drawing to be principal for a day.

Max Goetz, a fifth grader, is the school’s first winner. He spent Monday morning checking in on classes and helping students resolve issues before choosing his lunch.

Superior Hills’ full-time principal says the new program has had a positive impact on the school.

“I’ve gotten three times more positive behavior referrals to my office this year than negative behaviors,” said Stephanie Anderson, Superior Hills principal. “So, if we look at just this year’s stats, it’s flipping the way that kids are interacting at school and the way that teachers are catching their behavior. We’re focusing much more on the positive.”

There will be another drawing near the end of the school year where another student will be principal for a day.

