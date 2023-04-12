Proposal could give Michigan State Flag a makeover

By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You see flags flying in neighborhoods across the state, but not many of them are the official state flag.

And now, a state representative is hoping that will change if there’s a new state flag.

“We see in other places that a strong symbol leads to greater pride, greater civic engagement,” said Rep. Phil Skaggs, (D) East Grand Rapids.

Rep. Skaggs wants to see more people proud of the flag and the state. He plans to propose creating a commission to come up with a new Michigan flag later this month.

The current flag has been around since 1911, when the legislature put the state seal on a blue background like many other states.

Skaggs said simply getting a new flag could help economic growth in the state.

“One of the things we’re trying to accomplish here in Michigan is to keep people in the state. If a flag and a symbol gives us a sense of belonging, then I think it helps in that process,” said Skaggs.

State Representative Sarah Lightner said the current flag already represents Michigan.

“It has animals from our time-honored tradition. The elk on here representing our hunting heritage,” said Rep. Lightner, (R) Springport.

This isn’t the first time changing the state flag has been talked about among lawmakers. A similar proposal was introduced in 2016 but didn’t go anywhere.

Lightner said there’s probably a reason.

“I really don’t think we need to spend time on forming a commission to change our flag because it doesn’t look pretty on a single-color backdrop. That’s where I’m at right now. We have other work that needs to be done in Michigan,” said Lightner.

Skaggs agreed this isn’t the most important legislation but still thinks it deserves consideration.

“Michigan is a beautiful and unique state and we deserve a beautiful and unique flag,” said Skaggs.

Michigan has had three different flags since becoming a state, each one featuring the coat of arms.

Changing state flags isn’t unheard of. Utah’s governor recently signed a bill into law changing the state flag there.

