Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents in Lake Linden experienced flooding overnight with a majority of the damage on Poplar Street and Saw Street.

TV6′s Colin Jackson was on the scene Wednesday morning and reported the flooding has currently stopped but most streets are still damp and covered in sand and debris.

The Lake Linden Fire Department’s Facebook page said to “use caution in town on Calumet Street between 6th and 4th street.”

TV6 received an update from the Houghton County Emergency Manager saying this is normal this time of year.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio advised residents to drive slowly and avoid the impacted areas.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.