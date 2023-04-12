Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
The Houghton County Emergency Manager says this is normal this time of year, but drive slow and avoid the impacted areas.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents in Lake Linden experienced flooding overnight with a majority of the damage on Poplar Street and Saw Street.

TV6′s Colin Jackson was on the scene Wednesday morning and reported the flooding has currently stopped but most streets are still damp and covered in sand and debris.

The Lake Linden Fire Department’s Facebook page said to “use caution in town on Calumet Street between 6th and 4th street.”

TV6 received an update from the Houghton County Emergency Manager saying this is normal this time of year.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio advised residents to drive slowly and avoid the impacted areas.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
The Alger County Board passed two 2nd Amendment resolutions.
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions

Latest News

John Thomson performs as Danny Zuko in Northern Michigan University's production of Grease.
Grease premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre April 14
Damage from overnight flooding in Lake Linden, April 12, 2023
Damage from overnight flooding in Lake Linden
2 dead in Crivitz house fire
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork