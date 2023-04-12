Norway teacher to run in Boston Marathon on Monday

Katie Mendina qualified for the race after completing Gladstone’s Marathon in three hours and 25 minutes.
Students made signs for Katie Mendina traveling to race in the Boston Marathon
Students made signs for Katie Mendina traveling to race in the Boston Marathon(wluc)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County teacher is qualified for one of the country’s most prestigious races.

Norway’s Title I Teacher Katie Mendina will run in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

More than 30,000 people will race alongside her. Students and staff lined the halls to give her a proper send-off.

Mendina qualified for the race after completing Gladstone’s Marathon in three hours and 25 minutes. She also won the Iron Mountain Half Marathon in 2021 and said she has had her eyes set on a larger marathon since.

“There are so many iconic things throughout the Boston Marathon. I want to experience it all, enjoy it, and be able to document it and take pictures. I want to have fun,” Mendina said.

Mendina will race in wave three on Monday. You can track her progress during the race by downloading the B.A.A. Racing App and typing in Mendina’s name during the race.

Students and staff in Norway will watch Mendina race live on Monday.

