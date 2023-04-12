Mock job interviews prepare students for the future

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - High school seniors are preparing for life after graduation.

For more than 20 years, Iron Mountain Public Schools requires students to participate in mock job interviews before they graduate.

“I think it is a very good experience and I think that everyone should go through it if it’s required or not,” said Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain senior. “It gives you experience that you can use in the future when you have a real interview for a real job.”

Students were paired up with Dickinson County industry professionals in careers they were interested in.

Colavecchi created a resume and participated in several group and individual interviews.

“I learned that you got to stay calm, stay poised and be ready for any question they’ll throw at you,” Colavecchi said.

One of his interviewers, Benjamin Wood from Range Bank, said this new generation of workers has limitless opportunities.

“There is a tremendous demand for employees across the country. This generation of kids is in a good spot to be able to have their pick of a profession and be able to get in,” Wood said.

The interviewer grades each student with a rubric. Wood said good communication skills are one of the most important traits he looks for in an employee.

“We are always looking for the right person to work for the organization. You want that good cultural fit,” Wood said.

Wood interviewed half a dozen students interested in business and finance.

“I have been really impressed by all of the students I’ve seen being interviewed today,” Wood said. “They’ve been really well prepared, really well spoken and have been taking it seriously.”

After graduating this spring, Colavecchi will attend Michigan State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and finance.

