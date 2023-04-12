Michigan lawmakers reintroduce Drive Safe Bill to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants

Michigan lawmakers reintroduce Drive Safe Bill to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants
Michigan lawmakers reintroduce Drive Safe Bill to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers in Michigan are reintroducing a bill that aims to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants with the Drive Safe Bill. The bill, which was reintroduced to the House and Senate Wednesday morning, stands for Safety, Access, Freedom, and the Economy (SAFE).

The Drive Michigan Forward Coalition has been working since 2008 to reinstate driver’s licenses for immigrants.

“We know it doesn’t have to be this way. Together, we can make Michigan a place where freedom is for everyone,” said Nelly Fuentes, representative of We The People Michigan. “Our people in communities across the state have been coming together to fight for the right to take care of our families, to take care of each other, to enjoy a drive to the beach without fear of being pulled over.”

If the bill passes, it would allow immigrants and migrants to obtain a state ID or driver’s license with proof of identity and residency in Michigan.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
UPDATE: Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents
Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork
The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual...
Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Kristi Carello finishes up a night shift at the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center.
Take a look inside the role of an emergency dispatcher
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Octavio Más Arocas joins Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about the Marquette Symphony...
The Marquette Symphony Orchestra to put on a ‘festival of sound’ this weekend
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice
Elizabeth along with her plunge partner, Melissa Hronkin sit in Johnson Lake for 2-minutes
Exploring the Wim Hof Method: Diving into cold water immersion