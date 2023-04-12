Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church to host benefit concert

Proceeds will go to support their Asylum-seeking family from Honduras.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette is hosting a benefit concert.

Proceeds will go to support their Asylum-seeking family from Honduras. Messiah has been supporting this family since August of 2021, and they are looking to raise $30,000 to get them through to July of 2024.

Messiah’s pastor says the family sought refuge at the border.

“During that time, they’re not able to receive any government assistance or work for an extended period of time,” said Molly Eversoll, Messiah Lutheran Church pastor. “We are kind of solely responsible for their wellbeing. We provide their housing, groceries, all their basic needs, medical care, everything like that.”

The concert will start at 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette. It is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

