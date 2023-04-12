Marquette Senior High School’s JV Girls soccer team takes to the beach for practice

The girls broke off into three teams to scrimmage against each other.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There may still be snow on the ground, but that isn’t stopping MSHS girls junior varsity soccer team.

The team gathered on South Beach in Marquette this Wednesday evening. They had been practicing indoors for the past month and the head coach decided to take advantage of the sun and high temperatures and practice outside. The girls broke into three teams and scrimmaged against each other.

Head Coach Patience Sager said she’s looking forward to this year’s team and doing more things like this.

“This is my second-year coaching and I really loved last year and all the fun things that we did,” Sager said. “We really became a solidified team, and I love working with these girls. This year I’m happy to see them all back, most of them, some new girls, some new freshmen, and we’re definitely going to have a good time so I’m looking forward to that.”

The girl’s first game will be at Petoskey on April 21.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

