Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates joins Marshfield Clinic Health System

It will now be called Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center
Dr. John Bartlett cuts the ribbon signifying the opening of the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center.
Dr. John Bartlett cuts the ribbon signifying the opening of the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate its opening.

Previously Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates, it now joins the Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Health System. President Dr. John Bartlett says this is only the first step in positive changes to come.

“We are going to have more room, we are moving into a suite next to our suite so we will have both suites, we will have radiology by fall here in the building again, and hopefully be able to offer more services,” Bartlett said.

Marshfield purchased the hospital in Iron Mountain last year. Marshfield Clinic Health System Michigan Regional President Amanda Shelast says it is important to bring care to the Marquette Community.

“One in five Americans receive care in a rural area, Marquette being one of those it is so important to have choices, access, and options for care,” Shelast said. “This is a first step we are not here to just bring a clinic to the community we are here to be a part of the community.”

Shelast says Marshfield hopes to play a huge role in health care in the area.

“We believe that health care should be a choice in the U.P. and we want to be a part of that choice. If you are sitting at home wondering ‘what does this mean today?’ we want you to think of Marshfield as an option for your healthcare and partner in your healthcare,” Shelast said.

Bartlett says care between the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center and U.P. Health System will stay the same.

“A lot of patients will still go to the local hospital for most of their care, it doesn’t change that at all,” Bartlett said. “What it changes is if there are gaps in that care, if there is a specialist that we don’t have here we can hopefully get them from Marshfield or have a visiting specialist from Marshfield.”

If you have questions about your coverage plan, you can contact the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center at (906) 225-4500.

