Grease premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre April 14

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grease is the word this weekend at Northern Michigan University.

The stage adaptation of the movie you know and love premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and also runs April 15 and again the following weekend April 19-22.

The production is full-scale and Grease Director Paul Truckey tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that this show is all hands on deck for the Department of Theatre and Dance.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Grease director Paul Truckey about NMU's production of the iconic musical.

John Thomson, who plays Danny Zuko in the production, performs “Sandy” for the TV6 Morning News.

John Thomson performs "Sandy" as Danny Zuko for the TV6 Morning News.

You can purchase your tickets for Grease and see the full list of showtimes at tickets.nmu.edu.

