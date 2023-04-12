Grease premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre April 14

The stage adaptation of the musical you know and love runs April 14-15, 19-22
John Thomson performs as Danny Zuko in Northern Michigan University's production of Grease.
John Thomson performs as Danny Zuko in Northern Michigan University's production of Grease.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grease is the word this weekend at Northern Michigan University.

The stage adaptation of the movie you know and love premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and also runs April 15 and again the following weekend April 19-22.

The production is full-scale and Grease Director Paul Truckey tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that this show is all hands on deck for the Department of Theatre and Dance.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Grease director Paul Truckey about NMU's production of the iconic musical.

John Thomson, who plays Danny Zuko in the production, performs “Sandy” for the TV6 Morning News.

John Thomson performs "Sandy" as Danny Zuko for the TV6 Morning News.

You can purchase your tickets for Grease and see the full list of showtimes at tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
The Alger County Board passed two 2nd Amendment resolutions.
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions

Latest News

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents
Damage from overnight flooding in Lake Linden, April 12, 2023
Damage from overnight flooding in Lake Linden
2 dead in Crivitz house fire
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork