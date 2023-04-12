Flooding concerns with rain chances this weekend

While the warm air is on the mind for today and the rest of this week the rapid snowmelt has created flooding concerns for those near rivers. That will last into the weekend with chances of rain and a wintry mix throughout. As things cool down on Sunday chances of snow will be on the rise into the start of next week that is looking to wrap up by Tuesday.

NWS Alerts (uppermichiganssource.com)

Radar (uppermichiganssource.com)

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny; warm air lingers

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s near the lakeshore; Low to Mid 70s inland

Friday: Sunny start to the day; increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start; chances of showers and thundershowers start in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; decreases rapidly in the evening

Sunday: Morning rain that transitions into a mix late in the day

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Moderate to isolated heavy snow in the morning and parts of the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Lingering lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.