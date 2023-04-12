Final defendant sentenced in UP-based federal meth investigation

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten people faced federal charges stemming from an Upper Peninsula-based meth investigation in February of 2022.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan announced Wednesday that Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced Elizabeth Jean Decota, also known as “Biz,” to 51 months in prison.

According to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, “Biz” was the tenth and final defendant to plead guilty and be sentenced in United States v. Smith, et al., No. 2:22-cr-01.

Chief Judge Jarbou imposed the sentence after commenting that the conspiracy had a “significant impact on the community,” bringing in a “significant quantity of methamphetamine to an area” already so heavily impacted by drug abuse.

“Illegal drugs are a danger to our loved ones and have no place in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The United States Attorney’s Office is working closely with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to disrupt drug trafficking rings in Indian Country and across the state to help rid our streets of meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other potentially lethal poisons.”

Between March and December of 2021, the conspirators brought significant quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Detroit and distributed those drugs throughout the western half of the Upper Peninsula. The conspirators based their operations on the Hannahville Indian Community and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine to those communities.

The defendants and their respective prison sentences are as follows:

NAMESENTENCE
Tyler Allen Smith, also known as “Ty Ty,” a/k/a “Ty”158 months
Jason Earl Arnold120 months
Jill Elizabeth Roberts136 months
John Paul Decota, Jr., also known as “Bub”64 months
Elizabeth Jean Decota, also known as “Biz”51 months
Clifford Keith Durant, Jr.90 months
Shanna Marie Decota52 months
Peggy Sue Swartz46 months
Allyson Marie Denomie41 months
Alexander Brandon Sagataw46 months

After serving their terms of imprisonment, the defendants will be on supervised release for several years.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI – Safe Trails Task Force; Michigan State Police; Delta County Sheriff’s Office; Hannahville Tribal Police Department; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police; and Troy Police Department investigated the case.

