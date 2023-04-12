Feeding America Food Pantry stopping in Marquette County Wednesday

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at Building 604 on Avenue C and Third Street, at KI Sawyer. Distribution will begin at noon Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, so those who are picking up items must stay in their vehicle.

