Feeding America Food Pantry stopping in Marquette County Wednesday

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at Building 604 on Avenue C and Third Street, at KI Sawyer. Distribution will begin at noon Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, so those who are picking up items must stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.