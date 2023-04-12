Family Forest Carbon Program expands to UP

Family forest carbon program
Family forest carbon program(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you own land in Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette or Ontonagon counties, you may be interested in the family forest carbon program, which is now open for enrollment.

It was developed by the American Forest Foundation and the Nature Conservancy and allows family forest owners to access carbon markets so they can address climate change while getting paid.

“One way we would do this is by hooking the landowner up with a professional forester to write a forest management plan for their property, specific to their property in a way that stores and sequesters carbon,” said AFF Director of Land and Water Management Emily Clegg.

Participants would need 30 or more acres of naturally occurring forest and have the right to harvest on their land. They would sign a 20-year contract and receive annual payments.

“The program is specifically designed for non-industrial private forest landowners and the reason why is the way we count our carbon- we compare landowners that are enrolled with real-time lands outside of the program to make these comparisons,” said AFF Midwest Senior Forestry Manager Brittany Vanderwall.

Vanderwall highlights the importance of reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“There are 20 million acres of forests in Michigan, 53% of the state, and 9 million acres of that are privately owned,” Vanderwall said. “So we have a big opportunity to make a big impact and nationwide, America’s family forest alone have the potential to store and sequester 1 billion tons of carbon from the atmosphere in the next decade.”

Clegg said the program could expand.

“The entire Upper Peninsula as well as the lower peninsula and hopefully statewide once we have the science and practices down,” Clegg said.

The family forest carbon program operates in eight states across the U.S. If you would like to enroll, click here.

