Escanaba DDA to seek public input in Tuesday meeting

Escanaba DDA building.
Escanaba DDA building.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to expand the downtown area.

The DDA wants to apply for a state grant later this month. It would create a gathering area on 11th Street. That includes extending the public parking lots and adding a plaza for activities.

Ludington Street would include curbed medians with grass and trees starting at 12th Street and ending at the Municipal Dock.

“Escanaba has the longest small town downtown in Michigan. So that’s what we’re going to try to do - make this a much more comfortable, more pleasing so it doesn’t look like a superhighway going through the downtown,” said Craig Woerpel the executive director of the Escanaba DDA.

The grant application and details become available later this month.

There is a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Escanaba City Hall. The goal is to get more input from the public.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents

Latest News

The township is looking to purchase the site from the DNR, who will be looking into the source...
EGLE, Michigan DNR, Greenland Township talks continue for Lake Mine water access site
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Max Goetz sits at the principal's desk
Superior Hills fifth grader was made principal for a day
Final defendant sentenced in UP-based federal meth investigation