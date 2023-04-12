Escanaba DDA to seek public input in Tuesday meeting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to expand the downtown area.

The DDA wants to apply for a state grant later this month. It would create a gathering area on 11th Street. That includes extending the public parking lots and adding a plaza for activities.

Ludington Street would include curbed medians with grass and trees starting at 12th Street and ending at the Municipal Dock.

“Escanaba has the longest small town downtown in Michigan. So that’s what we’re going to try to do - make this a much more comfortable, more pleasing so it doesn’t look like a superhighway going through the downtown,” said Craig Woerpel the executive director of the Escanaba DDA.

The grant application and details become available later this month.

There is a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Escanaba City Hall. The goal is to get more input from the public.

