Delta County golf courses plan to open this weekend, weather permitting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent rise in temperatures, Delta County golf courses are hoping to open this weekend.

“The weather that’s here now is obviously golf weather, so the phone is off the hook. Everybody is chomping at the bit to get out here. It’s a good thing, we’ve just got a lot of work to do,” said Jeff Rae, the general manager of the Escanaba Country Club.

The grounds crew is making sure the courses are ready for people and aren’t too wet. Rae says it’s important for the course to be dry so it doesn’t get damaged.

“You don’t want to jeopardize a green or a fairway or anything for that matter for the entire season just so you can get a weekend in of golf in April,” said Rae.

In Gladstone, the Terrace Bluff Golf Club also plans to open this weekend, but the driving range opened Wednesday.

“People that come in from last fall, last summer, this is their spring. All those people, we’re hoping to get back in here this weekend,” said Tony Pouliot, the manager of Terrace Bluff Golf Club.

Crews are also finishing up preparations for the course opening.

“The grounds crew is on the course. They’ve got windfall to pick up. Of course, before we open, we’ll cut greens and tees and surrounds and pick up leaves,” said Pouliot.

With the possibility of rain or snow next week, the courses might have to close temporarily.

Click here for Escanaba Country Club’s schedule or here for Terrace Bluff Golf Club.

