Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Police is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle went missing between April 7 at 8 p.m. and April 8 at 8a.m. from the M-28 area.

The missing car fits the following description:

2010 Chevy Silverado

Extended cab 6′ box

Black with rust around rear wheel wells

No running boards

Missing Chevy emblem

Rust at top of windshield

Missing part of driver’s side grill

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chocolay Township Police at 906-249-4040 or central dispatch at 906-475-9912. The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.