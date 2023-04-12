Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Police is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle went missing between April 7 at 8 p.m. and April 8 at 8a.m. from the M-28 area.
The missing car fits the following description:
- 2010 Chevy Silverado
- Extended cab 6′ box
- Black with rust around rear wheel wells
- No running boards
- Missing Chevy emblem
- Rust at top of windshield
- Missing part of driver’s side grill
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chocolay Township Police at 906-249-4040 or central dispatch at 906-475-9912. The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual stolen vehicle.
