Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck

The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual stolen vehicle.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Police is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle went missing between April 7 at 8 p.m. and April 8 at 8a.m. from the M-28 area.

The missing car fits the following description:

  • 2010 Chevy Silverado
  • Extended cab 6′ box
  • Black with rust around rear wheel wells
  • No running boards
  • Missing Chevy emblem
  • Rust at top of windshield
  • Missing part of driver’s side grill

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chocolay Township Police at 906-249-4040 or central dispatch at 906-475-9912. The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual stolen vehicle.

