Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
The Alger County Board passed two 2nd Amendment resolutions.
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation