Become a successful tutor with Metra structured tutor training

You can attend a workshop at the MARESA building on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Iris Katers demonstrates tutor training.
Iris Katers demonstrates tutor training.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since kids have returned to school following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for tutors has been greater than ever.

The good news though, it’s not too late for kids to catch up. However, kids can’t catch up if they don’t receive the individualized attention that they need.

Retired reading specialist Iris Katers stops by Upper Michigan Today to tell you about the Metra structured tutor training and an upcoming workshop happening on April 21.

But first, stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day and show off their new outfits from Revival, which is having a spring sales event this Friday.

Upper Michigan Today celebrates National Grilled Cheese.

Now, back to tutor training.

Tutor Iris Katers says kids are behind in school because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's not too late to catch up.

The Metra tutoring method breaks down information into easily digestible chunks for students to comprehend. Tutoring is also one-on-one so kids receive the individualized attention they need.

Tutor Iris Katers demonstrates the Metra structured reading training method.

You can learn techniques for all types of tutoring at a workshop at the MARESA building on April 21 from 8:30 to 4:00 p.m.

You can become a better tutor by attending tutor training.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
Joe and Debi Henrichs
Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion 1 year ago

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
You can become a better tutor by attending tutor training.
METRA structured reading tutor training
Iris Katers demonstrates tutor training.
Learning to teach
Iris Katers on Upper Michigan Today.
The importance of tutoring right now