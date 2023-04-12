Become a successful tutor with Metra structured tutor training
You can attend a workshop at the MARESA building on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since kids have returned to school following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for tutors has been greater than ever.
The good news though, it’s not too late for kids to catch up. However, kids can’t catch up if they don’t receive the individualized attention that they need.
Retired reading specialist Iris Katers stops by Upper Michigan Today to tell you about the Metra structured tutor training and an upcoming workshop happening on April 21.
Now, back to tutor training.
The Metra tutoring method breaks down information into easily digestible chunks for students to comprehend. Tutoring is also one-on-one so kids receive the individualized attention they need.
You can learn techniques for all types of tutoring at a workshop at the MARESA building on April 21 from 8:30 to 4:00 p.m.
