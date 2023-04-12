Aspirus Ironwood expands services with new occupational therapist

Judi Jennings, OTR/L, CLT
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health is pleased to welcome occupational therapist Judi Jennings, OTR/L, CLT to its outpatient therapies team. She is now seeing patients at Aspirus Outpatient Therapies in Ironwood.

According to a press release from Aspirus Health, Jennings specializes in helping people of all ages achieve greater independence in their daily activities and she has extensive treatment experience in inpatient, outpatient, home health and nursing home occupational therapy. Judi has and specialized training and experience working with patients with Parkinson’s disease. She is certified in the LSVT BIG treatment approach which is a research-driven, highly effective treatment approach for Parkinson’s patients that can positively impact a patient’s function and can help slow down symptom progression for many patients.

Jennings also has specific experience in performing driving evaluations to screen patients functional driving skills and provide occupational therapy recommendations to enhance patients’ safety.  She has also taken low vision rehab courses with emphasis on occupational therapists’ unique role in making recommendations for compensatory strategies and environmental modifications for patients’ greater safety and independence.

Jennings a familiar face to Aspirus having served as an occupational therapist at Aspirus Ironwood from 2011-2012 and most recently providing occasional inpatient occupational therapy services at Aspirus Ironwood over the past year. Prior to Aspirus, Judi worked as an occupational therapist at Howard Young Medical Center for over 18 years.

Jennings earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in occupational therapy from The College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN.

She resides in Ironwood. Her hobbies include dog training with her Golden Retriever, performing genealogy research, studying the Finnish language and learning more about Finnish culture.

Aspirus Health currently offers free 15-minute consultations with any physical, occupational or speech therapist. Consultations allow individuals to have an area or problem examined and to discuss whether therapy may be beneficial.

Visit aspirus.org for more information on outpatient therapy or to schedule a consult or appointment at Aspirus Ironwood Outpatient Therapy call 906-932-5990.

