2 dead in Crivitz house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crivitz Police Department and the Crivitz Fire Department are investigating a fatal fire that happened at 407 Hattie St. in Crivitz.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, Crivitz Rescue, Middle Inlet Fire, the Town of Stephenson Fire, Wausaukee Fire and Town of Lake Fire were also dispatched to the scene.

As the fire was being suppressed, two bodies were discovered.

There were no signs of foul play and notification of next of kin is pending.

The fire remains under investigation.

