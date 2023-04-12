2 dead in Crivitz house fire

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crivitz Police Department and the Crivitz Fire Department are investigating a fatal fire that happened at 407 Hattie St. in Crivitz.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, Crivitz Rescue, Middle Inlet Fire, the Town of Stephenson Fire, Wausaukee Fire and Town of Lake Fire were also dispatched to the scene.

As the fire was being suppressed, two bodies were discovered.

There were no signs of foul play and notification of next of kin is pending.

The fire remains under investigation.

