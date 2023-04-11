Zonta Club of Marquette looks to honor women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette area club wants to celebrate the women living and working in the community.

For $100, a woman in your life will be recognized for the work they do and receive a yellow rose. The nominations will be announced on May 11 at an event held at the Barrel and Beam Brewery.

Zonta Club of Marquette Member Gail Anthony said that it’s the women of Marquette that make it a great place to live.

“Now, that’s everybody from your mother, your grandmother, sisters, aunts, community organizations that have done amazing things in Marquette to make the quality of life here so sweet,” Anthony said.

You can scan this QR code or search Honor a Woman on Eventbrite. (Zonta Club of Marquette)

The proceeds go towards the Community Foundation of Marquette, nominations are due May 1.

To nominate a woman you feel deserves recognition, scan the QR code above or email zontamqtevents@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.