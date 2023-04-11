Yoopers United to host volunteer social ahead of National Volunteer Week

United Way of Marquette logo
United Way of Marquette logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is National Volunteer Week.

Yoopers United is celebrating with a volunteer social this Wednesday. All volunteers and prospective volunteers can meet at Provisions Marquette to socialize with coffee and gelato while learning about upcoming volunteer opportunities in Marquette County.

Organizers say it’s important to reach out to the community when people are in need.

“With National Volunteer Week coming, we just thought it would be important to reach out to the community and have a welcoming, informal way to reach out to them and let them know the needs,” said Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County executive director.

The volunteer social will be Wednesday, April 12 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Provisions Marquette. If you can’t make it, you can find a host of volunteer opportunities here.

