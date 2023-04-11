What is occupational therapy and how it differs from physical therapy

How occupational therapy is helping people get back to doing everyday activities
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rich Matthews, ORTL, CHT, is an occupational therapist with U.P. Health System Bell. Matthews sat down with Elizabeth Peterson to talk about the services they offer and how they can help you get back to doing all the activities you love.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County

Latest News

The Alger County Board passed two 2nd Amendment resolutions.
Alger County Board passes two Second Amendment resolutions
Photo courtesy: City of Marquette
Marquette City Commission approves $14M in capital improvements for Marquette Area Wastewater Treatment Facility
City of Ishpeming's sesquicentennial
City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches OpiRescue app