Warm spring parades on before stormy weekend turn

The jet stream ridges north of Upper Michigan into midweek, as the spring warmup parades on in the region -- and resulting in significant snowmelt to raise flooding potential -- keep on the lookout for rising water levels along rivers and streams along with ponding of water in low-lying areas.

The warming pattern lets up this weekend as a strong Colorado Low system brings powerful wind, rain, thunderstorms -- followed by a cooldown and return of the wintry mix and snow Sunday through early next week.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and breezy towards Wednesday morning with southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm; southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly sunny with morning fog and drizzle, then isolated light rain showers in the afternoon; warm and breezy with light southwesterly breezes

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy in the daytime; becoming mostly cloudy late; warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; transitioning to wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/sleet) west overnight; windy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, wintry mix/rain/thunderstorms east then transitioning to full snow showers into the evening; windy

>Highs: 30 West ... 40s East

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; cold and windy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow diminishing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

