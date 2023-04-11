Warm spring parades on before stormy weekend turn

Summer-like high temperatures in the U.P. before strong system rolls in Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Find National Weather Service (NWS) alerts in effect, including flood advisories and warnings HERE.

NWS Flood Safety Tips and Resources HERE.

The jet stream ridges north of Upper Michigan into midweek, as the spring warmup parades on in the region -- and resulting in significant snowmelt to raise flooding potential -- keep on the lookout for rising water levels along rivers and streams along with ponding of water in low-lying areas.

The warming pattern lets up this weekend as a strong Colorado Low system brings powerful wind, rain, thunderstorms -- followed by a cooldown and return of the wintry mix and snow Sunday through early next week.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and breezy towards Wednesday morning with southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm; southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly sunny with morning fog and drizzle, then isolated light rain showers in the afternoon; warm and breezy with light southwesterly breezes

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy in the daytime; becoming mostly cloudy late; warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; transitioning to wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/sleet) west overnight; windy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, wintry mix/rain/thunderstorms east then transitioning to full snow showers into the evening; windy

>Highs: 30 West ... 40s East

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; cold and windy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow diminishing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

