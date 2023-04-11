UP dispatch center explains its role in emergency response

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is telecommunicator week, and one U.P. emergency dispatch center in Negaunee Township plays a vital role in providing help for six counties.

The Michigan State Police Negaunee Regional Communication Center is responsible for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties.

Emergency Dispatcher Jason Westman says he helps make sure those who are calling 911 are getting the help they need.

“We try to collect their locations as fast as we can,” Westman said. “We understand that the people on the other end of the phone are struggling with an emergency situation, and it is our job to try and keep them cool and on a rational level so we can get the information we need.”

Westman says while sometimes the calls the center receives can be stressful, he tries to put himself in their shoes.

“I try to remember that when people are calling, they are calling on their worst day ever and I try to hold that conversation like how I would want to be talked to if I was calling in,” Westman said.

The center has 20 dispatchers who, combined, work around the clock to make sure when you call 911 you can count on the help you need.

Dispatcher Mason Tompkins says from the moment you place the call to 911, the information goes to first responders.

“Once we have that basic information, we create the incident in our CAD (computer aided dispatch) and we are already getting units pointed that way,” Tompkins said. “The more information that we have the better equipped and better prepared those emergency responders are going to be able to act.”

The Michigan State Police is building a new dispatch center behind the Negaunee Post. It will have more space and new equipment which Tompkins says will help them.

“We are the only state police dispatch center in the Upper Peninsula,” Tompkins said. “The other three are in the Lower Peninsula. With some of the money being put towards the new building, we will be able to act in that capacity much better.”

The Michigan State Police says it is hoping to have the new dispatch center open and operational this fall.

