Unseasonably for several days then weekend system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
An upper-level ridge sets up over the eastern half of the country bringing warmer air. Temperatures will be at least 20° above normal for many areas. Our next system will bring rain on Saturday with snow and windy conditions Sunday into next week.

Today: Morning sunshine then mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s-60s along the shorelines, upper 60s- low 70s inland

Wednesday: Sunny and toasty

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s along the Wisconsin state line, 60s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy ad warm

>Highs: Mainly 60s, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s east

Sunday: Morning wintry mix followed by widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Windy with lake-effect snow

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

