Unseasonably for several days then weekend system

An upper-level ridge sets up over the eastern half of the country bringing warmer air. Temperatures will be at least 20° above normal for many areas. Our next system will bring rain on Saturday with snow and windy conditions Sunday into next week.
Today: Morning sunshine then mostly cloudy
>Highs: 50s-60s along the shorelines, upper 60s- low 70s inland
Wednesday: Sunny and toasty
>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s along the Wisconsin state line, 60s elsewhere
Friday: Partly cloudy ad warm
>Highs: Mainly 60s, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s east
Sunday: Morning wintry mix followed by widespread wet snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Monday: Windy with lake-effect snow
>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east
