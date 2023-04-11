Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion 1 year ago

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - One year ago Monday, a mobile home exploded in the Town of Niagara with Joe and Debi Henrichs inside.

The couple woke up to a cold trailer the morning of April 10, 2022. The pilot light went out on their propane furnace. They didn’t realize the furnace had malfunctioned and filled the entire home with gas until Joe lit the pilot light.

The Henrichs were severely injured but survived the force and were airlifted to hospitals for immediate treatment.

As they recovered in the hospital, family members helped pick up debris from the blast, which was heard 30 miles away. Meanwhile, the community rallied behind the Henrichs through donations and other support.

That’s what the Henrichs tell WBAY’s Brittany Schmidt they remember most a year after the explosion.

WBAY followed the Henrichs on their long recovery, including the day they were reunited for the first time during their treatment and the day they adopted Ted, a new shelter dog, after losing their beloved pets in the explosion.

They continue to “remember the good” that surrounded them after such a horrific accident.

“It’s hard to even imagine that people live through that and have that as part of their story,” Debi Henrichs said. “But it’s part of our story now.”

“Initially, the thoughts were more kind of the things I was feeling and experiencing and what happened and what happened next, but like now, when I think about it, I just kind of, I kind of remember the good things,” Joe Henrichs said.

“We get to move forward,” Debi continued. “We get to tell people, you know that, you know, we had an Easter miracle.”

A miracle is the only way Joe and Debi can describe their survival and recovery.

“It was completely the grace of God that we survived. There’s -- when you look at the amount of destruction that was done,” Debi said.

“We’re probably, you know, 100%,” Joe said. “I don’t have a spleen anymore, but I haven’t missed it so far. And so I feel good, and it feels good, and we’re just emotionally, just doing great, just feel really lucky and blessed.”

Joe remembers everything about the explosion.

“If there was any PTSD, so to speak, it’s just later on. I started to think like I actually could have lost her.”

“Oh baby, I would haunt you. You know I would,” Debi interjects, and they both burst out laughing.

“Like now, when I think about it, I just kind of, I kind of remember the good things,” Joe said.

“Like everyone pitching together. Like the community, our family, our daughters all came in and rallied for us, our cousins up north. They took the reins and cleaned up the mess from the explosion. That was huge,” Debi said.

It’s something the Henrichs will never forget or take for granted.

“People who think there’s not good in the world, they’re just wrong,” Joe said.

“They just need to look, look somewhere like, whatever they’re looking at, expand it, because there is good,” Debi added.

The community support and the cleanup allowed the Henrichs to heal and focus on each other and plan for the future.

Now with their new dog, Ted, by their side, they have camping trips planned and a new family member to spoil.

“Britney had a baby, named her Grace, because God’s grace was with our family on Easter and then He gave Grace as a little baby for us. So we have grace in the family all the time now.”

Joe and Debi continue to tell their family, friends, and anyone who will listen to get a gas detector.

“I don’t think a lot of people really think about it. Like, everyone’s, you know, knows about the gas that are like those smoke detectors and then like the CO2 detectors became a thing, but for people who live in areas that have propane, they really do need to have something to detect that as well,” Debi said.

“Seems perfectly safe. Most of the time, most always just seems perfectly safe. ‘Til one day it’s not,” Joe added.

Now the Henrichs are turning that experience into a positive.

“It’s been quite a journey, I’ll tell you,” Debi said.

“This was meant for good, you know, and so that’s what I’m going to remember. I think that’s what we both remember,” Joe said.

“The amount of, of just love that came from that,” Debi said. “I mean, it’s like, it’s like that’s a horrible way to describe it, you know? An explosion, you know? But so much love came from that, everyone coming together, and just the love. It’s just like that’s all I really remember is just the love that came from it.”

