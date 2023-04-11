Straight Line Archery offers inexpensive family fun

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An archery range in Ishpeming is wrapping up its winter bow league and getting ready for summer fun for the whole family.

Shelley Saxwold has owned Straight Line for 26 years and sees archers of all levels, whether they’re toddlers trying it out for the first time, or competitors looking to perfect their skills.

Experienced archers are welcome to use their own bows and arrows, but the archery facility has equipment for newbies when needed- plus, a pro shop.

You don't have to be an expert, or even own a bow and arrow, to have fun at Straight Line Archery.

A session at Straight Line Archery is $5 for kids and $8 for adults. This time comes with the necessary instruction it takes to become successful.

Straight Line Archery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m. You can learn more about the facility and its offerings at straightlinearchery.com.

It’s located at 1705 Ash Street in Ishpeming.

