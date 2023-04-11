Straight Line Archery offers inexpensive family fun

The cost is $5 for kids and $8 for adults for a whole day of target practice
Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth practice archery at Straight Line Archery with owner...
Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth practice archery at Straight Line Archery with owner Shelley Saxwold.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An archery range in Ishpeming is wrapping up its winter bow league and getting ready for summer fun for the whole family.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Straight Line Archery to find out what it has to offer, but first,

stories of the day.

Cold water immersion, All Booked UP, and traveling grannies.

Now, back to shooting arrows.

Shelley Saxwold has owned Straight Line for 26 years and sees archers of all levels, whether they’re toddlers trying it out for the first time, or competitors looking to perfect their skills.

Experienced archers are welcome to use their own bows and arrows, but the archery facility has equipment for newbies when needed- plus, a pro shop.

You don't have to be an expert, or even own a bow and arrow, to have fun at Straight Line Archery.

A session at Straight Line Archery is $5 for kids and $8 for adults. This time comes with the necessary instruction it takes to become successful.

Straight Line Archery owner Shelley Saxwold shows Elizabeth and Tia how the sport is done.

Finally, beginner archers Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson try their hands at the sport.

UMT's Tia and Elizabeth try out archery.

Straight Line Archery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m. You can learn more about the facility and its offerings at straightlinearchery.com.

It’s located at 1705 Ash Street in Ishpeming.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream it on your smart device with the free TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County

Latest News

A photo of David Lorenson, RN presenting at the Emerging Technology Session of the Society of...
Aspirus Iron River dubbed first hospital in world to view medical procedure in awake patient
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
Joe and Debi Henrichs
Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion 1 year ago
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Straight Line Archery
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Straight Line Archery