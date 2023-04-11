Peter White Public Library offers free senior tech coaching

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors have an opportunity to learn more about technology.

Peter White Public Library offers free tech coaching for seniors. Seniors meet with a coach one-on-one to learn how to use their phones, tablets, and computers. Patrons typically ask a specific question, learn how to navigate apps, or get familiar with their settings.

Organizers say seniors need to be technologically literate to navigate the world these days.

“If they’re going to take Uber, if they’re going to fly Delta Airlines, if they’re going to do Passport Parking app,” said Christine Ault, PWPL senior literacy coach. “Even simple things like Facebook on their phone or their iPad. It’s just huge and I think they’re realizing that now.”

Senior tech coaching is every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To sign up, call the Peter White Public Library’s Reference Desk at (906) 226-4311.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.