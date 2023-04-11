Peter White Public Library offers free senior tech coaching

Senior using a tablet
Senior using a tablet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors have an opportunity to learn more about technology.

Peter White Public Library offers free tech coaching for seniors. Seniors meet with a coach one-on-one to learn how to use their phones, tablets, and computers. Patrons typically ask a specific question, learn how to navigate apps, or get familiar with their settings.

Organizers say seniors need to be technologically literate to navigate the world these days.

“If they’re going to take Uber, if they’re going to fly Delta Airlines, if they’re going to do Passport Parking app,” said Christine Ault, PWPL senior literacy coach. “Even simple things like Facebook on their phone or their iPad. It’s just huge and I think they’re realizing that now.”

Senior tech coaching is every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To sign up, call the Peter White Public Library’s Reference Desk at (906) 226-4311.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Conservation officers help family stranded in Luce County

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America food truck coming to Escanaba Wednesday
United Way of Marquette logo
Yoopers United to host volunteer social ahead of National Volunteer Week
Edward Hines Lumber Co.'s was one of the biggest lumber companies of that era.
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 2 of 3 century-old lost vessels
Iron Mountain man arrested for making school threats