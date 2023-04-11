MSP launches automatic expungement program

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The program will search the state’s Criminal History Record database system daily for eligible convictions to automatically expunge.

The program is in accordance with the Clean Slate legislation that was enacted in 2020.

It’s anticipated that over one million residents will receive automatic expungements today and 400,000 residents are expected to end the day completely conviction free.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a video which outlines more information on the program.

“My department has been travelling the state for years, hosting expungement fairs to help eligible residents clear their records in the hopes of improving employment and housing eligibility, as well as significantly reducing the chances of that resident winding up back in the court system. Today, that process becomes a whole lot easier,” Nessel said. “I am grateful to our partners in law enforcement and the legislature who have worked diligently alongside us to make expungements more accessible to the Michigan public. These efforts will undoubtedly lead to a stronger state.”

Eligible residents may have up to four misdemeanors, punishable by 93 days or more, automatically expunged when seven years have elapsed since the date of the imposition of a sentence.

There is no limit on the number of misdemeanors punishable by less than 93 days that may be automatically expunged following the same waiting period.

For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged following 10 years after either the date of the imposition of the sentence, or the completion of any term of imprisonment with Michigan Department of Corrections - whichever occurs later.

There are several other requirements for a conviction to be eligible for automatic expungement, including no criminal charges pending against the resident.

MSP will pass on information about any convictions that have been automatically expunged to the court system on a daily basis.

Residents who believe they qualify for automatic expungement can check the Internet Criminal History Access Tool (IChat) webpage to view their public record. There is a $10 fee to use this service and residents will need to use a valid debit or credit card.

Residents with convictions which do not qualify for automatic expungement may still be able to go through the traditional expungement application process, as long as the requirements for that process are met.

The Department of Attorney General will continue to travel the state hosting expungement fairs to assist those residents applying for expungement by traditional means.

For more information about expungements in the state of Michigan, visit the Department of Attorney General expungement webpage.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.