Meijer premade salads recalled due to potential health risk

Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Photo of some of the recalled salads.(Meijer)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Fresh from Meijer premade salads are being recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement on Monday, April 10 after the company’s announcement on Friday, April 7.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall and includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, Meijer said.

Meijer is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall, according to Meijer.

The recalled premade salads have a “Fresh From Meijer” sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

List of premade salads recalled by Meijer.
List of premade salads recalled by Meijer.(Food and Drug Administration)

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away.

A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM through 1:00 AM (EDT) daily.

Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

Read next:
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
A barista makes coffee at Biggby's in Wausau
Missing man in Flint Township found safe
The missing person has been found safe.
MSP launches automatic expungement program
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Conservation organization awarded funding for vacant lot restoration
File photo of sun and trees.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
Joe and Debi Henrichs
Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion 1 year ago

Latest News

Final defendant sentenced in UP-based federal meth investigation
Escanaba DDA building.
Escanaba DDA to seek public input in Tuesday meeting
Golf balls in grass.
Delta County golf courses plan to open this weekend, weather permitting
Judi Jennings, OTR/L, CLT
Aspirus Ironwood expands services with new occupational therapist
Family forest carbon program
Family Forest Carbon Program expands to UP