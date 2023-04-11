Marquette County assessed, taxable values increase from last year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents will not see their property taxes affected by inflation this year.

The Marquette County Equalization Department presented its recommended valuations for 2023 to the County Board on Tuesday. The County’s total taxable values raised 6.21% from last year, compared to the actual inflation rate of 7.9%. The values rose from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $2.98 billion in 2023.

“The taxable value is capped,” said Nicole Merlo, Marquette County Equalization director. “It can only go up the rate of inflation or 5%, whichever is less. That’s why we didn’t see the 7.9% [increase] and we only see the 5% [increase].”

Change of Assessment Notices went out at the end of February, so Marquette County residents should know what the new taxable value of their property. Marquette County’s assessed values also went up 10.77% from $3.55 billion in 2022 to $3.93 billion in 2023.

