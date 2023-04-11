Marquette County assessed, taxable values increase from last year

Marquette County
Marquette County(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents will not see their property taxes affected by inflation this year.

The Marquette County Equalization Department presented its recommended valuations for 2023 to the County Board on Tuesday. The County’s total taxable values raised 6.21% from last year, compared to the actual inflation rate of 7.9%. The values rose from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $2.98 billion in 2023.

The Marquette County Equalization Department says property taxes will not reflect inflation this year.

“The taxable value is capped,” said Nicole Merlo, Marquette County Equalization director. “It can only go up the rate of inflation or 5%, whichever is less. That’s why we didn’t see the 7.9% [increase] and we only see the 5% [increase].”

Change of Assessment Notices went out at the end of February, so Marquette County residents should know what the new taxable value of their property. Marquette County’s assessed values also went up 10.77% from $3.55 billion in 2022 to $3.93 billion in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Remie's team took to the red carpet at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas. Left to...
Marquette bar represents UP in Vegas for National Bar and Restaurant Expo
(Source: MGN)
Escanaba contractor faces charges for fraud in 2 separate cases
Rudy Patrick Massi
UPDATE: Missing Gogebic County man found dead after snowmelt reveals new evidence
Mama Russo's opened in 2001 after their family's Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One...
Focus Restaurant Concepts announces purchase of Mama Russo’s
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

Latest News

Job court pilot
Attorney General Dana Nessel introduces Job Court Pilot Program in Marquette
Emergency Dispatcher Jason Westman is one of the 20 dispatchers who work at the Michigan State...
UP dispatch center explains its role in emergency response
Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial
City of Ishpeming celebrates sesquicentennial