Little Agate encourages families to thrift shop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the weather getting warmer, people may want to clean out their closets and shop for some seasonally appropriate clothing.

Leah Blanchard, owner of Little Agate in Marquette, said families should consider thrift shopping.

“It’s a much more sustainable option,” Blanchard said. “Thrifting prevents fast fashion, it does not support the fast fashion industry, it’s a more affordable option for families and at Little Agate we’re really rooted in the philosophy of using what we have first.”

Little Agate primarily sells children’s, maternity and nursing clothing.

Blanchard said they have seen an increase in demand for spring and summer clothing.

“Swim suits, sandals, name-brand items definitely, people come in looking specifically for those, but we do try to take a little bit of everything to meet every budget and need,” Blanchard said. “We got lots of folks coming in looking for sandals, summer dresses, and light jackets things like that.”

Some may have trouble determining what should or shouldn’t be donated. Professional Organizer Dar Shepherd said that parting with items starts with identifying ones that may be gathering dust.

“Things they are not using,” Shepherd said. “Things that are damaged or broken, things that don’t have that meaning to them anymore.”

Shepherd said that donating to thrift shops is a good way to honor items.

“When you donate to thrift stores and secondhand stores, it’s being reused,” Shepherd said. “People are buying it at a lesser price and that’s really nice.”

Blanchard also said consignment and donation at Little Agate are available by appointment.

