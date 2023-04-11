Iron Mountain man arrested for making school threats

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) arrested an Iron Mountain man Tuesday morning for making threats online towards schools.

The Green Bay Police Department sent a report to the IMPD early Tuesday morning about a man making threats towards schools in general without naming a particular school.

IMPD officers and Command Staff believe that the suspect was in his apartment but refused to answer the door. An arrest and search warrant was obtained from the Dickinson County Prosecutors Office.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., officers entered the apartment and a 24-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center. No further information can be released until after his arraignment.

Even though it was believed that the suspect was contained to his apartment, schools in Dickinson and Iron counties went to a “soft lock down” in an abundance of caution.

That lock down was lifted after the suspect was taken into custody. Police noted again that no particular school was mentioned in the threat.

